Search

Sports

Zeeshan, Mehwish win titles in 2nd Torsam Khan Squash Championship 

Web Desk 11:56 AM | 3 May, 2023
Zeeshan, Mehwish win titles in 2nd Torsam Khan Squash Championship 

LAHORE: Zeeshan Zeb clinched the title of 2nd Torsam Khan Men’s PSA Satellite Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series sponsored by Image Private Limited & XtrmeLabs at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Sports Complex on Monday. 

Zeeshan outclassed Mohammad Ammad in the men's final, which lasted for 28 minutes, by 3-0 with the score being 11/8, 11/3, 11/6. It should be noted that the tournament is named after Torsam Khan, who was son of a former British Open champion Roshan Khan and elder brother of squash legend Jahangir Khan and died of a heart attack on November 28, 1979, during the Australian Open match in Adelaide, Australia. 

In the final of women's event, Mehwish Ali defeated Roshana Mahboob by 3-2 after as the score was 11/6, 11/9, 4/11, 9/11, 12/10. In the Under-15 final, Nauman Khan defeated Malik Haris 3-0 with the score being 11/4, 11/3, 11/2.  

Later, squash legend Jahangir Khan along with CEO of Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed and CEO of Image Pvt Ltd Asad Ahmed distributed trophies among the winners and souvenirs among the members of the organizing committee. POA Media Advisor, Asif Azeem, Tania Karim and tournament referee Naveed Alam were also present on the occasion.  

Speaking on the occasion, Jahangir Khan said: “Torsam Khan was his mentor and he was considered one of the best squash players of his time. Almost 44 years have passed since his death, but the memories are still alive in our hearts,” he added. Appreciating the enthusiasm of the young players during the event, Jahangir advised them to pay full attention to their sport and talent so that they become world-class players for the country. This is the only way to regain the lost glory in squash.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Pakistan's Taimoor Khan knocks out Thai boxer to claim WBC Asia Heavyweight title

01:44 PM | 1 May, 2023

2nd Torsam Khan National Squash reaches quarterfinals stage

01:20 PM | 30 Apr, 2023

PAKvNZ: Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets in 2nd ODI

11:42 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

PCB celebrates Pakistan’s 500th ODI win

11:20 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Pakistan win International Team Match in 62nd National Amateur Golf Championship

10:30 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Shoaib and Nouman radiate in 62nd National Amateur Golf Championship

06:02 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Fakhar Zaman jumps to second place in latest ODI rankings

02:12 PM | 3 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 03, 2023

09:04 AM | 3 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.25 289.4
Euro EUR 313.5 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.65 762.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 40.99 41.39
Danish Krone DKK 41.76 42.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.3 214.3
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 3, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Karachi PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Islamabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Peshawar PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Quetta PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sialkot PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Attock PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujranwala PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Jehlum PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Multan PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Bahawalpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujrat PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nawabshah PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Chakwal PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Hyderabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nowshehra PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sargodha PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Faisalabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Mirpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: