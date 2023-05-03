Zeeshan, Mehwish win titles in 2nd Torsam Khan Squash Championship 

LAHORE: Zeeshan Zeb clinched the title of 2nd Torsam Khan Men’s PSA Satellite Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series sponsored by Image Private Limited & XtrmeLabs at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Sports Complex on Monday.
Zeeshan outclassed Mohammad Ammad in the men's final, which lasted for 28 minutes, by 3-0 with the score being 11/8, 11/3, 11/6. It should be noted that the tournament is named after Torsam Khan, who was son of a former British Open champion Roshan Khan and elder brother of squash legend Jahangir Khan and died of a heart attack on November 28, 1979, during the Australian Open match in Adelaide, Australia.
In the final of women's event, Mehwish Ali defeated Roshana Mahboob by 3-2 after as the score was 11/6, 11/9, 4/11, 9/11, 12/10. In the Under-15 final, Nauman Khan defeated Malik Haris 3-0 with the score being 11/4, 11/3, 11/2.
Later, squash legend Jahangir Khan along with CEO of Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed and CEO of Image Pvt Ltd Asad Ahmed distributed trophies among the winners and souvenirs among the members of the organizing committee. POA Media Advisor, Asif Azeem, Tania Karim and tournament referee Naveed Alam were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Jahangir Khan said: “Torsam Khan was his mentor and he was considered one of the best squash players of his time. Almost 44 years have passed since his death, but the memories are still alive in our hearts,” he added. Appreciating the enthusiasm of the young players during the event, Jahangir advised them to pay full attention to their sport and talent so that they become world-class players for the country. This is the only way to regain the lost glory in squash.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.25
|289.4
|Euro
|EUR
|313.5
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.65
|762.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.99
|41.39
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.76
|42.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.3
|214.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Karachi
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Quetta
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Attock
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Multan
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,200
|PKR 2,660
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.