Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates – 30 August 2025

KARACHI – Major foreign currencies shows mixed movement in Pakistan’s open market, with US dollar, Euro, UK pound continuing to trade at stronger levels, according to rates released by exchange companies.

On Saturday, US dollar was being bought at Rs282.80 and sold at Rs283.60, while Euro traded at Rs328.90 for buying and Rs330.70 for selling. UK pound remains highest among major currencies, changing hands at Rs380.90 (buying) and Rs382.80 (selling).

UAE dirham stood firm at Rs77.00 (buying) and Rs77.20 (selling), whereas Saudi Riyal was quoted at Rs75.30 and Rs75.50. Kuwaiti dinar maintained its strong position at Rs914.75 (buying) and Rs922.75 (selling), while the Omani rial and Bahraini dinar were recorded at Rs733.45–735.95 and Rs748.85–751.35.