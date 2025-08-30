Latest

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates – 30 August 2025

By News Desk
8:51 am | Aug 30, 2025
Currency Rates In Pakistan Rupee To Us Dollar Euro Pound Dirham Riyal 21 September 2024

KARACHI – Major foreign currencies shows mixed movement in Pakistan’s open market, with US dollar, Euro, UK pound continuing to trade at stronger levels, according to rates released by exchange companies.

On Saturday, US dollar was being bought at Rs282.80 and sold at Rs283.60, while Euro traded at Rs328.90 for buying and Rs330.70 for selling. UK pound remains highest among major currencies, changing hands at Rs380.90 (buying) and Rs382.80 (selling).

UAE dirham stood firm at Rs77.00 (buying) and Rs77.20 (selling), whereas Saudi Riyal was quoted at Rs75.30 and Rs75.50. Kuwaiti dinar maintained its strong position at Rs914.75 (buying) and Rs922.75 (selling), while the Omani rial and Bahraini dinar were recorded at Rs733.45–735.95 and Rs748.85–751.35.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.80 283.60
Euro EUR 328.90 330.70
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.90 382.80
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.00 77.20
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.30 75.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.85 751.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.75 922.75
Omani Riyal OMR 733.45 735.95
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.22 77.92
Australian Dollar AUD 183.50 188.50
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 209.00
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.25 39.65
Danish Krone DKK 43.88 44.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.03 36.38
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 2.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.68 67.28
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.33 166.33
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.73 28.03
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.75 222.75
Swedish Krona SEK 29.39 29.69
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Baht THB 8.59 8.74
   
