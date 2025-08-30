ISLAMABAD – Indian media’s recent allegations labeling three Pakistani nationals as terrorists turned out to be another failed attempt by the Modi government to malign Pakistan ahead of the Bihar state elections.

On August 28, 2025, several Indian outlets claimed that three Pakistanis entered Bihar via Kathmandu while a red alert was issued, calling them as security threat. However, the three individuals, Husnain Ali from Rawalpindi, Muhammad Usman from Bahawalpur, and Adil Hussain from Mirpur Khas, have confirmed through statements and travel documents that they were traveling for employment and leisure.

Husnain Ali had traveled via Dubai to Nepal and stayed in Kathmandu for 18 days before flying to Malaysia on August 28. Muhammad Usman, after a brief stay in Kathmandu and Bangkok, reached Cambodia for work at a call center. Adil Hussain similarly traveled via Kathmandu and Kuala Lumpur to Cambodia, where he is employed at a call center.

All three said that they were never in Bihar or involved in any terrorist activity. Experts note that such false narrative aligns with previous attempts by Indian agencies, particularly RAW, to use propaganda against Pakistan.

Modi government appears to be using anti-Pakistan rhetoric as a political tool ahead of upcoming elections in Bihar. This incident exposes ongoing practice of spreading misinformation, which analysts say only damages India’s credibility while providing no real evidence against Pakistan.