PAKvENG: Babar, Rizwan power Pakistan to victory over England in second T20I

KARACHI – Pakistan registered a ten-wicket victory over England in most convincing fashion in second game of the seven-match T20I series at National Stadium on Thursday.

The visiting team set a mammoth target of 200 runs as the Pakistani bowling line could not restrict them from keeping the scoreboard ticking up despite taking the key wickets.

However, Pakistan displayed a stunning game as they complete the win with three spare balls.

Babar Azam stroked 110 runs off 68 balls while his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan smashed 88 runs as the English bowlers struggled to contain the two batters.

Earlier, England won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan.

Phil Salt and Alex Hales – the opening pair – took a good start as they made 42 runs together before Shahnawaz Dahani broke up their partnership by dismissing Hales.

After Dawid Malan was sent for duck by Dahani, Ben Duckett brilliantly played and pushed score as he smashed 43 off 22 balls.

After he was dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz, Harry Brook and Moeen Ali displayed stunning skills with bat and helped team build a strong target of 200 runs for the host team.

Now the seven-match series is level by 1-1.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali (vice-captain), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood

Schedule of T20Is

1st T20: Pakistan v England, 20 September, National Stadium, Karachi

2nd T20: Pakistan v England, 22 September, National Stadium, Karachi

3rd T20: Pakistan v England, 23 September, National Stadium, Karachi

4th T20: Pakistan v England, 25 September, National Stadium, Karachi

5th T20: Pakistan v England, 28 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

6th T20: Pakistan v England, 30 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

7th T20: Pakistan v England, 2 October, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore