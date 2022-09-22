Myriad Lights
11:41 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
Share
Fathomless waters, pristine shores;
Of love and friendship
Bringing laughter and light to wounded souls
blessing yet again,
the power to dream,
the strength to gleam.
Shores, where the sand heals
and water bestows wings:
To feel still beauteous,
To fly, hold the winds in arms,
To dare sing again the sweetest melody,
To roar back at the fears,
To pray with tears...
Love and friendship!
Fill up the vacuums
Invigorate the souls
Aromatize the senses;
Love and friendship.
(For my best friend, Zeeshan Saleem)
-
- PAKvENG: Babar, Rizwan power Pakistan to victory over England in ...11:00 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Babar Azam becomes the only Pakistani player to smash two T20I ...10:42 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan set new T20I partnership record10:21 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
-
- How much did Atif Aslam earn from his two Bollywood songs?08:19 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
-
- Pakistani celebrities support Aima Baig amidst cheating controversy09:22 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022