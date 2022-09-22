Myriad Lights
Maliha Choudhary
11:41 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
Myriad Lights
Fathomless waters, pristine shores;

Of love and friendship

Bringing laughter and light to wounded souls

blessing yet again,

the power to dream,

the strength to gleam.

Shores, where the sand heals

and water bestows wings:

To feel still beauteous,

To fly, hold the winds in arms,

To dare sing again the sweetest melody,

To roar back at the fears, 

To pray with tears...

Love and friendship!

Fill up the vacuums

Invigorate the souls

Aromatize the senses;

Love and friendship.

(For my best friend, Zeeshan Saleem)

