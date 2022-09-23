Babar Azam beats Sarfaraz Ahmed to become Pakistan’s most successful T20I captain

KARACHI – Pakistan captain Babar Azam Thursday broke former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s record of winning most T20I matches after the thumping win against England at National Stadium Karachi on Thursday.

Babar leads the record book with 30 T20I wins as captain out of 49 matches, however, earlier Sarfaraz held this record as Pakistan had won 29 matches out of 37 under his captaincy.

Shahid Afridi had won 19 out of 43 matches, while under Hafeez’s captaincy, Pakistan had won 18 matches out of 29.

𝐀𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 🥇



Babar Azam has now earned the most wins as 🇵🇰 captain in T20Is 🌟#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/icwxayMGzw — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 22, 2022

Babar Azam has also become the second fastest player to complete 8,000 runs in T20I cricket as the top position is held by Chris Gayle.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten partnership help Pakistan defeat England by 10 wickets as they chased down the 200 runs target in 19.3 overs.