'PTI ticket deal': NA speaker constitutes committee to probe leaked audio of ex-CJP’s son

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf has set up a committee to probe an audio leak involving the son of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and a PTI ticket holder.

Mohammad Aslam Bhootani has been appointed chairman of the committee which includes Shahida Akhtar Ali, Muhammad Abubakar, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Shaikh Rohale Asghar, Sayyed Hussain Tariq, Naz Baloch, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Wajih Qamar and Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla as its members, said a notification issued by the NA Secretariat on Wednesday.

“The Honourable Speaker, National Assembly, has been pleased to appoint a Special Committee to Audit, Inquire and Investigate the audio leaks of Mr. Najam Saqib s/o Mr. Saqib Nisar, Ex-Chief Justice of Pakistan with PTI ticket holder. The Committee shall conduct a thorough investigation and inquiry of the said audio leaks and present a comprehensive report in the National Assembly. The Committee shall be assisted by any investigative agency,” the notification read.

It added, “The Honorable Speaker has been authorized to include any other Member and make such other changes in the Composition of the Committee from time to time as he thinks fit”.

The Leaked Audio

Last week, an audio recording purportedly of former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib and party ticket-holder from PP-137 Abuzar Maqsood Chaddhar leaked online.

The call started with pleasantries, and a voice said to be of PTI leader Abuzar Chaddhar said your efforts worked. The other voice, said to be of Najam Saqib, said he already received information and asked about future strategy.

PTI ticket holder said tickets are being printed. Get it done, without any delay.

Saqib Nisar’s son said please come to meet Baba (father) to say thanks, nothing else, adding that his father will be back by 11:00; he again mentioned his father saying he really worked hard for this.

In the second clip, a voice said to be of Najam asked the other person to check his WhatsApp.

Mian Uzair, who was allegedly on the other side of the phone, while referring to message, said this was sent to you by Abuzar?

Najam said he’s also a lawyer. And asked what’s the scene? To which Uzair said he will take this up.

What do you mean by you will take this up, Saqib can be heard, saying as he called it a finalised deal.

He then told the other person not to accept less than 120 otherwise he will break his legs. For me, this is not a big issue. Make sure not to accept less than 120, he reiterated.

As the clip went viral on social media, several PML-N leaders started slamming Saqib Nisar and recalled his decisions against Nawaz Sharif. PML-N official handle also shared several tweets, saying the nexus pushed Pakistan towards destruction.