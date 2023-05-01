Search

Pakistan

PTI rejects allegations of 'ticket deal' after probe into leaked audio of Saqib Nisar's son

02:40 PM | 1 May, 2023
PTI rejects allegations of 'ticket deal' after probe into leaked audio of Saqib Nisar's son
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Monday rejected the allegations of distributing the party tickets to the candidates after taking the bribe.

The allegations were made after an audio recording purportedly of former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib and party ticket-holder from PP-137 Abuzar Maqsood Chaddhar leaked online.

Following the allegations, the Imran Khan-led party launched an investigation into the leak after the former chief justice, in a statement, admitted that it was his son’s voice but rejected the claims of taking financial benefits.

Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said the allegations of giving tickets for money had turned out to be false. He pleaded the judiciary to launch an investigation into the leak of fake audios in order to expose the perpetrators.

The Leaked Audio

The call started with pleasantries, and a voice said to be of PTI leader Abuzar Chaddhar said your efforts worked. The other voice, said to be of Najam Saqib, said he already received information and asked about future strategy.

PTI ticket holder said tickets are being printed. Get it done, without any delay.

Saqib Nisar’s son said please come to meet Baba (father) to say thanks, nothing else, adding that his father will be back by 11:00; he again mentioned his father saying he really worked hard for this.

In the second clip, a voice said to be of Najam asked the other person to check his WhatsApp.

Mian Uzair, who was allegedly on the other side of the phone, while referring to message, said this was sent to you by Abuzar?

Najam said he’s also a lawyer. And asked what’s the scene? To which Uzair said he will take this up.

What do you mean by you will take this up, Saqib can be heard, saying as he called it a finalised deal.

He then told the other person not to accept less than 120 otherwise he will break his legs. For me, this is not a big issue. Make sure not to accept less than 120, he reiterated.

As the clip went viral on social media, several PML-N leaders started slamming Saqib Nisar and recalled his decisions against Nawaz Sharif. PML-N official handle also shared several tweets, saying the nexus pushed Pakistan towards destruction.

Another alleged audio leak of ex-CJP Saqib Nisar and PTI’s Khawaja Tariq Rahim surfaces online

Pakistan

PTI set to stage May Day rally today in Lahore

11:08 AM | 1 May, 2023

Viral Pakistani shepherd turns ‘spiritual healer' after returning from Umrah

08:45 PM | 30 Apr, 2023

SBP rejects rumours of discontinuation of Rs75 banknote

10:40 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

New audio leak surfaces, allegedly of Saqib Nisar’s son discussing election tickets with PTI leaders

01:16 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Prices of medicines to be increased by 20pc after recent hike as economic crisis worsens

11:13 AM | 29 Apr, 2023

Pakistani reporter’s defamation case victory against three PTI UK leaders

05:50 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PTI rejects allegations of 'ticket deal' after probe into leaked ...

02:40 PM | 1 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 1st May 2023

09:05 AM | 1 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on 1 May 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 01, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.65
Euro EUR 316.5 319.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.73 42.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.66 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.82
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 1 May 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Karachi PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Islamabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Peshawar PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Quetta PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Sialkot PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Attock PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Gujranwala PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Jehlum PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Multan PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Bahawalpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Gujrat PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Okara PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Chakwal PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Hyderabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Nowshehra PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Sargodha PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Faisalabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670
Mirpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,670

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: