PTI rejects allegations of 'ticket deal' after probe into leaked audio of Saqib Nisar's son

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Monday rejected the allegations of distributing the party tickets to the candidates after taking the bribe.

The allegations were made after an audio recording purportedly of former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib and party ticket-holder from PP-137 Abuzar Maqsood Chaddhar leaked online.

Following the allegations, the Imran Khan-led party launched an investigation into the leak after the former chief justice, in a statement, admitted that it was his son’s voice but rejected the claims of taking financial benefits.

Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said the allegations of giving tickets for money had turned out to be false. He pleaded the judiciary to launch an investigation into the leak of fake audios in order to expose the perpetrators.

چھان کے بعد پیسے دینے کا الزام جھوٹ نکلا ہے ، عدالت سے درخواست ہے جعلی آڈیو جاری کرنے والے اصل چہرے بے نقاب کئے جائیں اور تحقیقات کی جائیں کہ ایک خاص میڈیا گروپ سے وابستہ صحافیوں کو ہی کیوں ایسی آڈیو ویڈیو جاری ہو رہی ہیں اور کون کر رہا ہے؟ pic.twitter.com/OdmaEDpE7X — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 30, 2023

The Leaked Audio

The call started with pleasantries, and a voice said to be of PTI leader Abuzar Chaddhar said your efforts worked. The other voice, said to be of Najam Saqib, said he already received information and asked about future strategy.

PTI ticket holder said tickets are being printed. Get it done, without any delay.

Saqib Nisar’s son said please come to meet Baba (father) to say thanks, nothing else, adding that his father will be back by 11:00; he again mentioned his father saying he really worked hard for this.

In the second clip, a voice said to be of Najam asked the other person to check his WhatsApp.

Mian Uzair, who was allegedly on the other side of the phone, while referring to message, said this was sent to you by Abuzar?

Najam said he’s also a lawyer. And asked what’s the scene? To which Uzair said he will take this up.

What do you mean by you will take this up, Saqib can be heard, saying as he called it a finalised deal.

He then told the other person not to accept less than 120 otherwise he will break his legs. For me, this is not a big issue. Make sure not to accept less than 120, he reiterated.

As the clip went viral on social media, several PML-N leaders started slamming Saqib Nisar and recalled his decisions against Nawaz Sharif. PML-N official handle also shared several tweets, saying the nexus pushed Pakistan towards destruction.