Lahore introduces 'Blue Road' to fight pollution

LAHORE – The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority has introduced the “Blue Road” concept in the provincial capital of Lahore to control air pollution.

It is being implemented at the ongoing project of the Kalma Chowk Underpass remodeling, a CBD spokesperson said, adding that blue asphalt will be used in construction of roads.

He said the concept was first introduced in Qatar with an aim to modernize the basic infrastructure of the city and improve the living standard of its citizens.

The official said the concept will not only uplift the outlook of the road but also make it heat absorbent, adding that it will also help tackle air pollution in the city.

The chief executive officer of the CBD said he was personally monitoring the construction of the road and vowed to complete the project within the time period given by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi.