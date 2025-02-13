Nadra Offices To Remain Open On Saturday In Lahore Region

LAHORE – Authorities have decided to keep several NADRA Registration Centres (NRC) open on Saturdays in Lahore region to facilitate citizens.

Reports said the decision has been taken in light of the growing population and the increasing dregistration needs of citizens.

The NADRA chairman and director general of Lahore region have take the decision in line with the directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

In the Lahore region, 27 additional NADRA centers across 9 districts will remain open on Saturdays. These centers will provide all documentation services to the public.

The NADRA offices will be fully operational on Saturdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, offering services for the renewal and issuance of national identity cards and other documents.

The NADRA Mega Center on Egerton Road remains open 24 hours a day, providing national registration services to the public.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi has inaugurated a new passport office at the NADRA Mega Center in Nazimabad, Karachi for convenience of the citizens.

This office will operate 24/7, with three shifts, allowing citizens to apply for passports at any time. During the inauguration ceremony, Interior Minister inspected the passport counters and met with the staff.

He also interacted with citizens visiting the NADRA Mega Center for passport and ID card services and inquired about their experiences. The citizens expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided and thanked the minister. The citizens praised the initiative, saying it’s a great initiative that will make things much easier for the public.

On the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi also addressed the issues faced by women visiting the center for biometric verification under the Benazir Income Support Program. He issued on-the-spot instructions to the relevant authorities to resolve their problems immediately.

The women appreciated the Minister’s prompt action. Interior Minister emphasized that it’s government’s responsibility to resolve the issues being faced by the masses.