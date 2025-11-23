By-Elections 2025: Polling underway amid beefed up security across 13 Seats

ISLAMABAD – Polling kicked off at 8am for by-elections across 13 hotly contested National Assembly and Punjab Assembly seats, with voting set to conclude at 5pm.

Most of the seats being contested became vacant due to the disqualification of PTI members convicted for their alleged involvement in the May 9, 2023 violent unrest that erupted after arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan. With these high-profile exits, today’s polling has turned into a political battleground watched closely across the country.

By Elections 2025

NA-18 (Haripur): A showdown as PTI’s opposition leader Omar Ayub’s wife, Shehrnaz Omar Ayub, steps into electoral politics for the first time, facing Babar Nawaz in a heated contest.

NA-96 (Faisalabad): PML-N pushes heavyweight lineage by fielding Muhammad Bilal Badar Chaudhry, brother of Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry.

NA-104 (Faisalabad): A rematch of political giants as PML-N’s Daniyal Ahmed, son of ex-opposition leader Raja Riaz, challenges three independents after previously losing to Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

NA-129 (Lahore): Following the death of former Punjab governor and PTI stalwart Mian Muhammad Azhar, his grandson Chaudhry Arsalan enters the fray against PML-N’s Hafiz Mian Muhammad Noman.

NA-143 (Sahiwal): PML-N fields Muhammad Tufail Jutt against fiery independent Zarrar Akbar Choudhary.

NA-185 (Dera Ghazi Khan): A heavyweight clash between PPP’s Dost Muhammad Khosa and PML-N’s Mehmood Qadir Khan Laghari.

PP-73 (Sargodha): PML-N candidate Mian Sultan Ali Ranjha takes centre stage.

PP-98 (Faisalabad): An intense contest as PML-N’s Azad Ali Tabbasum challenges nine independents. The party had abstained from fielding anyone here in 2024, backing the IPP instead.

PP-115 (Faisalabad): PML-N’s Muhammad Tahir Pervez faces three independents and an AJPP candidate after finishing second in the 2024 polls.

PP-116 (Faisalabad): A high-profile bid by Ahmed Shaharyar, son-in-law of Senator Rana Sanaullah, who faces stiff competition from five independents and a PNP candidate.

PP-203 (Sahiwal): PML-N’s Muhammad Hanif Jutt, brother of NA-143 candidate Tufail Jutt, squares off against independent Falak Sher Dogar.

As the political temperature rises, Punjab authorities have deployed over 20,000 police personnel to guard the by-elections. The Election Commission of Pakistan has approved a stringent code for military deployment:

By-elections are more than just contests they are a litmus test for party strengths, a referendum on shifting loyalties, and a preview of Pakistan’s future power dynamics.

More Updates to follow…