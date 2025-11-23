By-Elections 2025: Control Rooms track voting at over 400 polling stations

ISLAMABAD – By-elections 2025 kicked off today in six National Assembly and seven Punjab Assembly constituencies, with 408 polling stations being traced with control rooms in Islamabad and Lahore.

Over 20,000 police officers were deployed across the province for secure environment for voters. Citizens, from senior citizens to pregnant women and differently-abled individuals, stepped out with a single purpose to cast their votes.

Pakistan’s political landscape is once again on high alert as by-elections kick off today for six National Assembly and seven Punjab Assembly constituencies. Voting is underway amid unprecedented security measures, with control rooms established in Islamabad and Lahore to oversee the process and ensure a smooth electoral exercise.

Islamabad control room is being closely supervised by Additional Director General Haroon Shinwari, who is monitoring developments in real time. Punjab Election Commission assured citizens that polling stations are operating under strict security protocols, providing a safe environment for voters to cast their ballots.

A spokesperson for Punjab Election Commissioner urged masses to exercise their right to vote without fear. Priority is being given to vulnerable groups, including disabled individuals, pregnant women, senior citizens, and transgender voters, to ensure they can participate comfortably in the democratic process.

Authorities also highlighted strict guidelines to maintain the integrity of voting: mobile phones are banned inside polling stations, and voters must keep their ballots confidential, refraining from taking any photographs of the ballot paper.

With these measures in place, today’s by-elections are being closely watched as a critical test of Pakistan’s electoral system and political stability.