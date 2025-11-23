Sahibzada Farhan becomes First Pakistani cricketer to hit 100 T20 Sixes in Calendar Year

LAHORE – Pakistan’s opening batter Sahibzada Farhan added another feather in his cap as he became first Pakistani to hit 100 T20 sixes in a year.

The 29-year-old made the record during third match of tri-nation T20 series, as Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets. Chasing a target of 129, Pakistan reached it in 15.3 overs, securing their second consecutive win in the series.

Farhan played a key role in this victory, smashing a blazing 80 runs off just 45 balls. He struck 6 fours and 5 sixes during his innings, making him the first Pakistani batsman to hit 100 sixes in a T20 calendar year.

In his T20 career for Pakistan, Farhan has hit 45 sixes in 32 international T20 matches, and a total of 194 sixes across 141 T20 games.

His playing style is said to be explosive and unrelenting redefining what it means to open the innings for Men in Green. He made his debut in 2018 PSL with Islamabad United, and quickly gained a reputation for clearing boundaries with astonishing ease while maintaining remarkable composure at the crease.

Farhan was a standout performer in 2017 Pakistan Cup, with four half-centuries and a dazzling century.