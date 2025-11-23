ISLAMABAD – French armed forces officials confirmed that Indian Rafale fighter jets were shot down by Pakistan, and now Pakistani journalist said there were multiple Rafale fighter jets destroyed during clashes.

Seasoned journalist Hamid Mir said Captain Launay piloted Rafales for 25 years and commands France’s Landivisiau Naval Air Base, personally briefed visiting journalists and the Indian delegation. The base, which houses 40 Rafales, recently conducted major nuclear missile test using a Rafale, albeit without a warhead.

During briefing, when asked how such advanced aircraft had their radar systems jammed, Captain Launay dismissed the notion of technological superiority, saying it was due to improper use. “Pakistan Air Force was already prepared,” he said, acknowledging the precision of the operation.

Tensions reportedly flared when the Indian delegation interrupted, claiming the report was “Chinese propaganda.” Launay reportedly ignored them, stressing importance of analyzing why these modern jets were taken down, the first combat losses in the history of the Rafale fleet.

“This is a historic event,” Launay said. “Understanding these incidents is critical for improving future capabilities.”