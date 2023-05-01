Hajj 2023: Will Pakistani pilgrims have to pay for Zamzam water?

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has debunked the reports that a certain amount will be received from Pakistani Hajj pilgrims for a five-littre bottle of Zamzam upon arrival to the home country.

The reaction comes after reports claimed that every pilgrim will have to pay 15 Saudi Riyals (around Rs1114 as per current exchange rate) to get five litre of Zamzam water.

Saudi Arabia will provide 896,000 litres of water to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims this year, reports said adding that advance payment is being received from 179,210 intending pilgrims.