M-Tag made mandatory for motorcycles in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The district administration of the federal capital has decided to introduce mandatory M-Tag registration for motorcycles as well. Under the new policy, citizens will be able to obtain an M-Tag within minutes by presenting their motorcycle, ownership documents, and national identity card.

In a post on social media platform X, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad said that M-Tag services for motorcycles are being provided at 13 designated points across the city, where citizens can get the tag installed in just five minutes.

The administration has made it clear that legal action will be taken against those riding motorcycles without an M-Tag.

Officials stated that the initiative aims to further enhance security in the city and assist in crime prevention.

Citizens have been urged to cooperate with the district administration and ensure their motorcycles are registered with an M-Tag as soon as possible.