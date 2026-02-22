Teen killed, five injured in gas cylinder blast in Karachi

KARACHI – A gas cylinder explosion triggered a fire in a residential high-rise near Hyderi in Karachi on Sunday, killing a teenage boy and injuring five others, including a woman and a child, rescue and police officials said.

Rescue authorities confirmed that the body of a 15- to 16-year-old boy, identified as Burhan, was recovered from the debris, bringing the death toll to one.

Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem told media that five people were injured in the incident, three of whom were reported to be in critical condition and were shifted to hospital.

According to police and rescue officials, the explosion occurred inside a flat on the 10th floor of the building. Rescue 1122 reported that the blast damaged the roof of a ninth-floor apartment and also affected the building’s lift. DC Saleem said the lift collapsed as a result of the explosion.

Officials said at least two flats were damaged, while an adjoining apartment was also affected. The fire spread further across the 10th floor, prompting an immediate evacuation of the building. Rescue teams confirmed that all residents were safely evacuated, and police cleared the complex to allow emergency operations.

Firefighters used four fire tenders, a water bowser, and two snorkels to control the blaze. Electricity to the building was disconnected as a precaution. The chief fire officer said three people, including a woman and a child, were rescued as operations continued.

Officials later confirmed that the search operation had been completed and debris removal was underway. The Deputy Commissioner said teams from the Sindh Building Control Authority would conduct a structural inspection of the building.

Karachi has witnessed a series of serious fire and explosion incidents in recent weeks. Earlier this week, a cylinder-related blast in a three-storey building in Soldier Bazaar No. 3 killed at least 16 people — including four children and six women — and injured 14 others after part of the structure collapsed.