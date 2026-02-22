Unauthorised removal or trading of government installations declared crime in Punjab

LAHORE – The government of Punjab has approved the Punjab Public Utilities Infrastructure Protection Ordinance 2026.

According to the ordinance, anyone causing damage to government installations will face imprisonment and heavy fines. The scope of laws related to manhole covers has also been expanded.

The laws have been enacted under the directive of the Chief Minister of Punjab to crack down on mafias and gangs involved in such activities. Government installations covered under the ordinance include manhole covers, streetlights, protective fences, and other facilities. Theft of government installations will be punishable with 1 to 3 years of imprisonment and fines ranging from Rs 200,000 to 3,000,000.

Similarly, unauthorized removal or trading of installations will attract 1 to 3 years of imprisonment and fines between Rs500,000 and Rs3,000,000. Causing damage to government installations will result in 3 months to 1 year of imprisonment and fines ranging from Rs50,000 to Rs200,000.

Strict penalties will also apply to scrap dealers and re-rolling plants involved in the buying and selling of government installations. Offenders can face up to 3 years in prison and fines between Rs1,000,000 and Rs10,000,000. Repeat offenders may face 3 to 6 years of imprisonment and fines ranging from Rs300,000 to Rs10,000,000.

Additionally, in cases causing loss of life, provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code will also be applied.