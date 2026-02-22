Canadian citizen abducted in Lahore

LAHORE – A Canadian citizen has been abducted in Lahore.

According to details, Canadian national Hamza Ahmed had come to Lahore for research work. He was staying at a friend’s house in Defence Phase 10.

Police have registered a kidnapping case on the complaint of Hamza Ahmed’s friend, Yousaf Rashid.

According to the complainant, Hamza Ahmed arrived in Pakistan on February 13. He booked a ride through a private company’s cab service and left the house but did not return.

DIG Operations Lahore, Muhammad Faisal Kamran, said that investigations into the case are ongoing.