Another alleged audio leak of ex-CJP Saqib Nisar and PTI’s Khawaja Tariq Rahim surfaces online

Web Desk 11:42 AM | 25 Apr, 2023
Another alleged audio leak of ex-CJP Saqib Nisar and PTI’s Khawaja Tariq Rahim surfaces online
Source: Screengrabs

ISLAMABAD – Another alleged audio leak featuring former chief justice Saqib Nisar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim surfaced on Tuesday.

The one and half minute sound bite, shared by journalist Hamid Mir online, started with greetings between the former top judge and PTI lawyer and then the duo talks about the suo motu and contempt of court action.

A voice said to be of Saqib Nisar can be heard saying “Khawaja Sahib! I wanted to make a request to you,” and after getting a positive nod from the latter, the former CJP said, “You must see a judgment. This is a judgment of seven members”.

The other voice of the PTI lawyer said, “Which judgment?” seeking an explanation.  Nisar then mentioned suo moto number 4 of 2010, and referred to page 553 of judgment issued by 7 member bench.

Nisar further asked him to go through it to get a better view and further told Rahim to refer this to the counsel. They discussed clause 3 of judgment, saying that’s the way out.

As the clip progressed, Saqib Nisar told the other man to use some of his resources to proceed with contempt of court, referring to the recent development of AJK where the former PM gets disqualified in a similar case.

"We are just waiting for the order," Khawaja Rahim told Nisar, adding that they are proceeding a petition seeking contempt of court, and the audio finished with pleasantries.

New audio leak surfaces, purportedly of CJP's mother-in-law, PTI lawyer's wife discussing suo moto case

