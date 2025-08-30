Car plunges into sinkhole in Lahore’s Samanabad after heavy rain

LAHORE – A section of road near Rustam Park Nala in Samanabad collapsed after a sewer line broke, causing huge hole in the surface.

A Mehran, parked roadside, fell into hole, but thankfully no one was injured. Authorities and police quickly reached the scene, cordoned off the area with safety tape, and closed the road to prevent further accidents.

لاہور کا پول کھل گیا

سڑک میں شگاف پڑنے سے گاڑی گڈھے میں دھنس

گئ۔۔

یہ لاہور کی ترقی کا پول نہیں کھلا بلکہ وزیراعلئ

کا پول کھلا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/CXSlE1x73L — Pamma (@PammaBoldaG) August 30, 2025

Meanwhile, near Barkat Market, a rescue vehicle got stuck in another hole. A crane was called in to safely pull the vehicle out.

Residents have been urged to exercise caution while traveling in the affected areas as repairs are underway.