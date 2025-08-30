Latest

Car plunges into sinkhole in Lahore’s Samanabad after heavy rain

By Staff Reporter
6:55 pm | Aug 30, 2025
LAHORE – A section of road near Rustam Park Nala in Samanabad collapsed after a sewer line broke, causing huge hole in the surface.

A Mehran, parked roadside, fell into hole, but thankfully no one was injured. Authorities and police quickly reached the scene, cordoned off the area with safety tape, and closed the road to prevent further accidents.

Meanwhile, near Barkat Market, a rescue vehicle got stuck in another hole. A crane was called in to safely pull the vehicle out.

Residents have been urged to exercise caution while traveling in the affected areas as repairs are underway.

Sinkhole appears on Lahore’s Model Town Link Road after first Monsoon Rain

Staff Reporter

