Sinkhole appears on Lahore’s Model Town Link Road after first Monsoon Rain

LAHORE – A sinkhole appeared on Model Town Link Road after the first spell of monsoon rain in Lahore, severely disrupting traffic and raising concerns about infrastructure stability.

The sinkhole is around 8 feet deep, and emerged in middle of the road near Pace Shopping Center, forcing authorities to close the stretch between Pace and Ferozepur Road to all traffic. The sudden collapse created chaos during peak hours as commuters scrambled to find alternative routes, especially during office timings.

Model Town Sinkhole

Officials from Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) arrived on the scene shortly after the incident and started begun emergency repair work to fill and secure the affected area. Preliminary reports suggest that excessive rainwater may have seeped into the subsoil, weakening the foundation and causing the collapse.

WASA officials are assessing the damage and working around the clock to restore the road. Authorities have urged motorists to avoid the area and follow traffic diversions until the repairs are complete.