Sinkhole appears on Lahore’s Model Town Link Road after first Monsoon Rain

By Staff Reporter
7:30 pm | Jun 26, 2025
Sinkhole Appears On Lahores Model Town Link Road After First Monsoon Rain

LAHORE – A sinkhole appeared on Model Town Link Road after the first spell of monsoon rain in Lahore, severely disrupting traffic and raising concerns about infrastructure stability.

The sinkhole is around 8 feet deep, and emerged in middle of the road near Pace Shopping Center, forcing authorities to close the stretch between Pace and Ferozepur Road to all traffic. The sudden collapse created chaos during peak hours as commuters scrambled to find alternative routes, especially during office timings.

Model Town Sinkhole

Sinkhole Appears On Lahores Model Town Link Road After First Monsoon Rain

Officials from Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) arrived on the scene shortly after the incident and started begun emergency repair work to fill and secure the affected area. Preliminary reports suggest that excessive rainwater may have seeped into the subsoil, weakening the foundation and causing the collapse.

WASA officials are assessing the damage and working around the clock to restore the road. Authorities have urged motorists to avoid the area and follow traffic diversions until the repairs are complete.

Heavy pre-monsoon rains batter Punjab, including Lahore, bringing relief from heat but also causing widespread damage. Four people, including a child, died and 27 were injured in rain-related incidents across the province.

Roof collapses were reported in Okara, Kasur, and Hujra Shah Muqeem. In Lahore, heavy rainfall disrupted life in multiple areas and led to power outages as dozens of LESCO feeders tripped.

Lahore welcomes first Monsoon showers, Rain to persist till July 1

Avatar photo
Staff Reporter

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now