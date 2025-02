Traffic Police urged all citizens to allocate an additional 20 minutes for their journeys to counter any delays caused by the new traffic routes. Travelers from Club Road heading toward Aabpara and the Red Zone should utilize the Faizabad Loop, followed by the Jinnah Avenue Underpass, to access Margalla Road.

Motorists from Bara Kahu are directed to use Club Road, Faizabad, and Express Highway. Those traveling to Bara Kahu from Aabpara should opt for the Shakarparian Road route.

With anticipated slowdowns on Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Traffic Police urges citizens to make use of underpasses and connected service roads for smoother travel. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Zeeshan Haider reassured commuters that ITP personnel would be stationed at key locations to assist and guide travelers during this period.