IIOJK – Kashmiri youth killed in Indian police custody

SRINAGAR – A young man has been killed by occupational security forces during detention in Pulwama district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The detained youth was killed by Indian paramilitary and Special Operation Group in Tral Police Station of the district, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Thursday.

Mohammed Amin Malik was arrested some days ago for questioning and was shot dead by police forces in the police station.

A brother of the victim has already embraced martyrdom during a cordon and search operation in Puwlama district in 2019.

On the completion of 100 days of ceasefire, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred forty-four (44) Kashmiris in the occupied Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian troops destroyed and damaged at least twenty houses and structures during over 720 violent cordon and search operations after India and Pakistan had on February 25 this year announced a ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC), following talks between their Directors General of Military Operations.

The Indian forces also detained 326 youth and injured over 143 people by use of brute force, bullet, pellet and teargas firings in the territory after 25th February, 2021.