Pakistan minister issues clarification after female anchors appear with hijab on state TV

ISLAMABAD – Two women anchors wearing Hijab appeared on state-run PTV, opening a new debate on social media.

Some PTI leaders were quick to take credit for the change as they started portraying it as the achievement of Imran Khan-led government. Some of them claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared hijab mandatory for female anchors on PTV.

پی ٹی وی نیوز پر حجاب پہنے خاتون اینکر پرسن pic.twitter.com/xaByXYosNp — Komail Ahmad Muaviah (@KumailMuaviah) August 18, 2021

However, Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has clarified that wearing the hijab is the personal decision of the anchors.

"...we cannot enforce any such dress code on our anchors and presenters," he tweeted.

Wearing Hijab or no Hijab is a personal choice we cannot enforce any such dress code on our anchors and presenters https://t.co/N2vzbuqFi8 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 18, 2021

Earlier during the government of late Gen Ziaul Haq, wearing dupatta was declared mandatory for the female anchors.