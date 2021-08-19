Pakistan minister issues clarification after female anchors appear with hijab on state TV
09:17 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
Pakistan minister issues clarification after female anchors appear with hijab on state TV
ISLAMABAD – Two women anchors wearing Hijab appeared on state-run PTV, opening a new debate on social media.

Some PTI leaders were quick to take credit for the change as they started portraying it as the achievement of Imran Khan-led government. Some of them claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared hijab mandatory for female anchors on PTV.

However, Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has clarified that wearing the hijab is the personal decision of the anchors.

"...we cannot enforce any such dress code on our anchors and presenters," he tweeted.

Earlier during the government of late Gen Ziaul Haq, wearing dupatta was declared mandatory for the female anchors.

