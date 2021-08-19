Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs

Throwback pictures of celebrities always wreck a storm within the followers as fans love to get a glimpse of their favourite star's childhood.

With the advent of social media, Pakistani celebrities often share their adorable childhood pictures. Some stars completely transform themselves while others look like they haven't aged a day. Here are some celebrities and their childhood pictures:

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan is the queen of celluloid and being the favourite of fans and critics alike, the 36-year-old is a talent powerhouse that people love to see onscreen be it India or Pakistan.

Mehwish Hayat

With killer looks and a charming persona, Mehwish Hayat is the most bankable female superstar of Pakistani cinema. The 33-year-old was awarded Pakistan’s highest accolade Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Ahad Raza Mir

Popular theatre and television actor Ahad Raza Mir has established himself as the chocolate hero of the industry. With projects like Yeh Dil Mera, Yaqeen ka Safar and Ehd e Wafa under his belt, the actors enjoys a massive fan following.

Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan is the ultimate superwoman in the entertainment fraternity, as she juggles her personal and professional life gracefully. The stunner is also the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 9.8 million followers.

Maya Ali

Maya Ali is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses who dazzles in all of her avatars. As far as her impressive resume is concerned, Ali has worked in dramas like Mann Mayal and Diyar-e-Dil, along with films like Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love.

Sana Javed

Sana Javed is a beautiful and super talented Pakistani actress. The 27-year-old has dabbled in diverse roles and proving her versatility on-screen but her drama Ruswai proved to be a game-changer as the masses adored her for her perfect portrayal of a rape survivor.

Bilal Abbas Khan

Pakistani heartthrob Bilal Abbas Khan is definitely winning hearts with his spectacular acting. The 27-year-old has amassed a massive fan following who loves to keep tabs on him. His performance has been praised as he worked in multiple dramas like Cheekh, Dunk, Pyar ka Sadqay, Balaa etc.