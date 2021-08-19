Indian troops kill another young man in occupied Jammu and Kashmir
SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have killed a youth in Rajouri district of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir region, according to media reports on Thursday.
The occupational forces shot the the youth dead during a cordon and search operation in Thanamandi area of district, the Kashmir Media Service reported.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and civil rights organisations have strongly denounced the use of brute force by Indian police on Muharram mourners in Srinagar.
Several mourners were injured when Indian police subjected the participants of a Muharram procession to teargas shelling, pellet firing and baton-charge in Jahangir Chowk area of Srinagar.
Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Shari Shian leader, Agha Syed Mujtaba Al-Moosvi, in a statement said the battle of Karbala teaches the lesson of resistance against oppression and occupation and sympathy with the oppressed.
