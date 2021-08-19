Indian troops kill another young man in occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Web Desk
10:12 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
Indian troops kill another young man in occupied Jammu and Kashmir
Share

SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have killed a youth in Rajouri district of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir region, according to media reports on Thursday.

The occupational forces shot the the youth dead during a cordon and search operation in Thanamandi area of district, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and civil rights organisations have strongly denounced the use of brute force by Indian police on Muharram mourners in Srinagar.

Several mourners were injured when Indian police subjected the participants of a Muharram procession to teargas shelling, pellet firing and baton-charge in Jahangir Chowk area of Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Shari Shian leader, Agha Syed Mujtaba Al-Moosvi, in a statement said the battle of Karbala teaches the lesson of resistance against oppression and occupation and sympathy with the oppressed.

Pakistan condemns Indian shelling on Muharram ... 10:58 PM | 18 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned use of tear gas shells and firing of warning shots on Muslims taking part ...

More From This Category
PM Imran praises Pakistani cop who saved man from ...
10:40 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
Pakistan minister issues clarification after ...
09:17 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
Islamabad gang blackmails teenage boys with nude ...
08:29 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
Youm-e-Ashur processions culminate peacefully ...
07:32 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
Kuwait resumes commercial flights with Pakistan, ...
07:09 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie found unconscious in ...
06:22 PM | 19 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zaid Ali, wife welcome first child
10:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr