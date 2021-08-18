Pakistan condemns Indian shelling on Muharram procession in occupied Kashmir
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned use of tear gas shells and firing of warning shots on Muslims taking part in peaceful Muharram procession in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Dozens of Kashmiris have reportedly been detained and journalists have also been subjected to baton charge. Imposition of restrictions on Muharram processions represents complete disrespect and deep-rooted prejudice by the Indian government for the sentiments of the Muslims in IIOJK, said foreign office in a statement.
It is also a flagrant violation of Kashmiris’ fundamental right of freedom of religion. India must realise that through oppression, intimidation and systematic violation of fundamental rights, it cannot break the will of Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination.
“Pakistan calls upon international community, the United Nations, and other human rights and humanitarian organisations to take notice of brutal suppression of the religious rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people in violation of international law and conventions,” read the statement.
