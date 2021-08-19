PM Imran praises Pakistani cop who saved man from being crushed under train

10:40 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
PM Imran praises Pakistani cop who saved man from being crushed under train
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated a police official for his exemplary dedication to duty as he saved a man from being crushed under a train.

A viral video shows the official standing guard at a platform of Pakistan Railway near a passing train when a man slipped from the door of a wagon.

The cop quickly rushed towards him and managed to pull him away from the train, saving his life.  

Social media users have heaped praise on the police official, whose identity is yet to be known.

Praising the official, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “This is where duty becomes sacred.  

"Admiration for the commitment of the young policeman to serve the people,” he tweeted.

