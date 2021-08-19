Zaid Ali, wife welcome first child
Pakistani-Canadian YouTuber, Zaid Ali and wife Yumnah Ali have been blessed with their first child, a baby boy.
Zaid Ali took to Instagram to share a photo of the baby.
"Allhamdulilah! August 18th 2021, We have been blessed with Izyan Ali Zaid," he wrote while unveiling the name of his baby boy.
"This is the best anniversary gift I could have asked for. Ya Allah tera lakh lakh shukar hai," Zaid captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this month, Zaid also posted a photo with his wife while the couple awaited the arrival of their bundle of joy.
