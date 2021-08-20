Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 August 2021
Web Desk
09:05 AM | 20 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 August 2021
Share

KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 109,700 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,260 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,600.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 109,700 PKR 1,433
Karachi PKR 109,700 PKR 1,433
Islamabad PKR 109,700 PKR 1,433
Peshawar PKR 109,700 PKR 1,433
Quetta PKR 109,700 PKR 1,433
Sialkot PKR 109,700 PKR 1,433
Attock PKR 109,700 PKR 1,433
Gujranwala PKR 109,700 PKR 1,433
Jehlum PKR 109,700 PKR 1,433
Multan PKR 109,700 PKR 1,433
Bahawalpur PKR 109,700 PKR 1,433
Gujrat PKR 109,700 PKR 1,433
Nawabshah PKR 109,700 PKR 1,433
Chakwal PKR 109,700 PKR 1,433
Hyderabad PKR 109,700 PKR 1,433
Nowshehra PKR 109,700 PKR 1,433
Sargodha PKR 109,700 PKR 1,433
Faisalabad PKR 109,700 PKR 1,433
Mirpur PKR 109,700 PKR 1,433

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 August 2021
08:49 AM | 19 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 August 2021
08:53 AM | 18 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 August 2021
08:52 AM | 17 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 August 2021
08:51 AM | 16 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 August 2021
08:49 AM | 15 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 August 2021
08:50 AM | 14 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zaid Ali, wife welcome first child
10:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr