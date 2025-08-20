Rain-related accidents in Karachi claim 16 lives

KARACHI – Heavy rains in Karachi have caused multiple accidents, raising the death toll to 16, according to rescue officials.

In North Karachi, Sector A-53, near High Star School, a person died after receiving an electric shock at home. Meanwhile, in Gulistan-e-Johar, Block 12, five people were killed when a house wall collapsed.

In Orangi Town, Sector 11.5, near Khalil Market and Aqsa Mosque, a child lost their life after a wall of a house fell. In Defence Phase 6, near Bara Bukhari, one person died from an electric shock in the street.

Rescue authorities reported that near Malir-15 petrol pump, one person died due to fire, while on Shahrah-e-Faisal, near the post office, another person died from electric shock. In Shah Faisal Colony, two brothers—19-year-old Murad Khan and 10-year-old Siraj—also died from electric shock near their home.

Additionally, in New Karachi, a drowned body was recovered from a drain, and another drowned body was found on the Site Super Highway. In Defence Phase 6, one more person died from electric shock, while on the Northern Bypass in Gulshan-e-Mimar, a boy’s drowned body was recovered from a drain.