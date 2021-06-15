PM Imran shares a throwback childhood photo with family
05:30 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan has left his admirers mesmerized with a childhood picture with family on his social media handle.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the premier who is quite popular on Instagram shared a blast from the past as he shared an adorable family portrait.

The 68-year-old leader uploaded an old family picture to woo his followers where a young Khan along with his parents and two sisters pose for the camera. 

Within less than a day of going live, the picture amassed more than 76,000 likes. Moreover, Khan's massive fan following flocked to the comments section as they expressed their admiration.

The Pakistani premier has over 5.1 million followers on the social media platform Instagram.

