PM Imran shares a throwback childhood photo with family
Share
Prime Minister Imran Khan has left his admirers mesmerized with a childhood picture with family on his social media handle.
Turning to his Instagram handle, the premier who is quite popular on Instagram shared a blast from the past as he shared an adorable family portrait.
The 68-year-old leader uploaded an old family picture to woo his followers where a young Khan along with his parents and two sisters pose for the camera.
View this post on Instagram
Within less than a day of going live, the picture amassed more than 76,000 likes. Moreover, Khan's massive fan following flocked to the comments section as they expressed their admiration.
The Pakistani premier has over 5.1 million followers on the social media platform Instagram.
'Young Imran Khan' in old photo 09:04 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
Imran Khan has just shared an old photo of him on Instagram, making his fans and supporters go gaga over him on the ...
- FIA summons Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering, sugar mills cases06:35 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan supports Saudi policy for Hajj 2021: FO06:30 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
- PSL 2021 – Lahore Qalandars win toss and elect to bowl first ...06:05 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan gets $3.17 billion debt relief from G-2005:51 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
- Watch — PTI MNA Ali Nawaz Awan caught hurling abuses at opposition ...05:46 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
-
- Mehwish Hayat wants the Muslim misrepresentation in movies to change05:10 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
- Lost Cause - Alizeh Shah is a Billie Eilish fan girl03:21 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021