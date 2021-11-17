'Kusu Kusu' - Nora Fatehi reveals her heavy outfit almost choked her
Web Desk
02:33 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
'Kusu Kusu' - Nora Fatehi reveals her heavy outfit almost choked her
Share

Bollywood glitz and glam dancing goddess Nora Fatehi syas she put her sweat and blood into the shooting of her latest sizzling song Kusu Kusu.

Delving into details about the cumbersome ensemble and hectic shooting, the Dilbar star got candid about the heavily embellished shimmery bodysuit with a veil cape that almost choked her.

“On sets, we often have minor incidents like the scraping of knees, bleeding of feet, or something like that, but this definitely has been my worst experience on set.", the 29-year-old revealed.

“The necklace was extremely tight around my neck because of the weight of the cape and since I was constantly moving, it kept brushing more leaving really horrifying marks at the end of the shoot,"

“It almost felt like someone has tied a rope around my neck and dragged me across the floor, but because we had limited time for the shoot, I continued to film the song and only took a break after we completed the sequence.", Fatehi concluded.

Satyameva Jayate 2 will hit theaters on November 26. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and stars John Abraham. Moreover, Kusu Kusu has been trending on YouTube and has amassed more than 50 million views.

‘Kusu Kusu’ - Nora Fatehi’s latest item ... 04:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2021

Bollywood glitz and glam queen Nora Fatehi's latest sizzling number Kusu Kusu has definitely wooed the music buffs as ...

More From This Category
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new photos in skirt ...
05:00 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
Usman Mukhtar to play legendary Umro Ayyar in ...
05:37 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
Sajjad Ali and Sonya Hussyn gearing up to release ...
04:00 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi ...
03:31 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
Humaima Malick warns against her 'vulgarly edited ...
09:30 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ - Aamir Khan’s ...
08:30 PM | 16 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new photos in skirt go viral
05:00 PM | 17 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr