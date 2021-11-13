‘Kusu Kusu’ - Nora Fatehi’s latest item number smashes ‘Dilbar’ records

Bollywood glitz and glam queen Nora Fatehi's latest sizzling number Kusu Kusu has definitely wooed the music buffs as it has been shattering records on Youtube ever since the release.

Wrecking a storm on the internet, Nora’s latest endeavour has been setting the internet ablaze. Kusu Kusu marks the return of the dancing queen with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks.

The Kamariya dancer’s claim to fame was the highly popular song Dilbar which has one billion-plus YouTube views.

The item song garnered over 22 million views in 24 hours, breaking Dilbar first-day record. Moreover, it also became the most viewed video in 24 hours worldwide.

The song is part of the film Satyameva Jayate 2, the sequel to the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. Featuring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles, the expectation from the film has skyrocketed.