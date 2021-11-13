‘Kusu Kusu’ - Nora Fatehi’s latest item number smashes ‘Dilbar’ records
Web Desk
04:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
‘Kusu Kusu’ - Nora Fatehi’s latest item number smashes ‘Dilbar’ records
Share

Bollywood glitz and glam queen Nora Fatehi's latest sizzling number Kusu Kusu has definitely wooed the music buffs as it has been shattering records on Youtube ever since the release.

Wrecking a storm on the internet, Nora’s latest endeavour has been setting the internet ablaze. Kusu Kusu marks the return of the dancing queen with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks.

The Kamariya dancer’s claim to fame was the highly popular song Dilbar which has one billion-plus YouTube views.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

The item song garnered over 22 million views in 24 hours, breaking Dilbar first-day record. Moreover, it also became the most viewed video in 24 hours worldwide.

The song is part of the film Satyameva Jayate 2, the sequel to the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. Featuring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles, the expectation from the film has skyrocketed.

Nora Fatehi’s killer dance moves in ‘Kusu ... 03:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2021

Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her absolutely sizzling dance moves and gorgeous ...

More From This Category
Senior Pakistani actor Sohail Asghar passes away ...
02:10 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
Malala narrates her love story and how she was ...
01:55 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
‘My forever begins today': Paris Hilton ties ...
10:22 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
Pakistani stars praise Men in Green following ...
05:17 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
Ayesha Omar enjoys Tanzania trip with besties
04:45 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
Fawad Khan's return to Twitter sparks frenzy ...
02:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Kusu Kusu’ - Nora Fatehi’s latest item number smashes ‘Dilbar’ records
04:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr