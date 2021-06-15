Watch — PTI MNA Ali Nawaz Awan caught hurling abuses at opposition lawmakers

ISLAMABAD – Ali Nawaz Awan, a lawmaker of ruling PTI in the National Assembly, was filmed hurling naked abuses at opposition leaders following a heated exchange during the speech of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on the government’s budget for fiscal year 201-22.

The clip making rounds on social media shows Ali Nawaz Awan and PML-N leader Shaikh Rohail Asghar are engaged in a harsh war of words.

Awan, who elected to National Assembly in the 2018 by-election from Islamabad, loses his temper and can be clearly heard abusing Asghar in the presence of female lawmakers. He also throws a copy of the budget on the PML-N leader, who later hurls it back.

یہ وہ تبدیلی تھی جس کیلیے 22 سال نام نہاد جدوجہد کی گئی...یہ مچھلی بازار نہیں بلکہ ملک کی اعلیٰ ترین پارلیمان ہے جی ہاں اعلیٰ ترین پارلیمان جہاں عوام کے ووٹ چوری کرکے یہ بدزبان جاہل اور نالائق لوگ مسلط کیے گئے pic.twitter.com/Ljh8I4Hgsc — Zeeshan Malik (@ZeshanMalick) June 15, 2021

It is unclear if the members of the opposition had used abusive language against him.

The situation intensified when members from treasury benches started chanting slogans to interrupt the speech of Leader of the Opposition who was slamming the government over his budget proposal.

The government lawmakers appear to be against allowing the opposition to speak uninterruptedly as the opposition benches had created chaos when Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin rolled out Budget 2021-22.