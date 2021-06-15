Watch — PTI MNA Ali Nawaz Awan caught hurling abuses at opposition lawmakers
Web Desk
05:46 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
Watch — PTI MNA Ali Nawaz Awan caught hurling abuses at opposition lawmakers
ISLAMABAD – Ali Nawaz Awan, a lawmaker of ruling PTI in the National Assembly, was filmed hurling naked abuses at opposition leaders following a heated exchange during the speech of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on the government’s budget for fiscal year 201-22.

The clip making rounds on social media shows Ali Nawaz Awan and PML-N leader Shaikh Rohail Asghar are engaged in a harsh war of words.

Awan, who elected to National Assembly in the 2018 by-election from Islamabad, loses his temper and can be clearly heard abusing Asghar in the presence of female lawmakers. He also throws a copy of the budget on the PML-N leader, who later hurls it back.

It is unclear if the members of the opposition had used abusive language against him. 

The situation intensified when members from treasury benches started chanting slogans to interrupt the speech of Leader of the Opposition who was slamming the government over his budget proposal.

The government lawmakers appear to be against allowing the opposition to speak uninterruptedly as the opposition benches had created chaos when Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin rolled out Budget 2021-22.

