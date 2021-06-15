Pakistan gets $3.17 billion debt relief from G-20

ISLAMABAD – G-20, the premier forum of the world’s leading economies, has suspended Pakistan's debt of $3.17 billion by the end of this year.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain shared the positive news while addressing media in Islamabad.

He said this is yet another positive development for the country's economy.

The information minister said that the federal cabinet has decided to monitor the implementation of development projects under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

He said that a mechanism will be established in order to ensure timely availability of funds for the development projects.

He said that a third party evaluation of the development projects will be conducted to ensure transparency.

He said that the annual PSDP for the next fiscal year is of Rs900 billion, and most of the mega projects for Sindh will be financed from it.

The Cabinet also approved National Digital Cable Policy, he announced.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the digitalization of cable will improve the quality and ensure the people have access to more television channels. He said we will also give rights to the cable operators to purchase content, state broadcaster reported.