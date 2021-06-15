Pakistan supports Saudi policy for Hajj 2021: FO

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's leadership has extended its best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud for a safe and successful Hajj operation this year.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the country supports the Saudi policy for Hajj this year.

“Safety of the pilgrims to the Holy Mosques is of paramount importance. Indeed, Islam teaches us to take all precautions during a pandemic,” it added.

This year, Saudi Arabia will allow only 60,000 local vaccinated residents to perform this year's Hajj, and Muslims from abroad will be barred for a second straight year.

This year’s Hajj is expected to begin on July 17.

Usually, an estimated two million people visit Makkah and Madinah for the annual gathering of Hajj.

Last year, only 10,000 people living in Saudi Arabia were allowed to perform Hajj due to the COVID-19 pandemic.