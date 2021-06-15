Pakistan win silver at Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship

06:57 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
Pakistan win silver at Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship
Share

BEIRUT – Pakistan taekwondo team claimed a silver medal at the 6th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship.

The team members include Ayesha Noor, Najia Rasool, Hamza Saeed, Haroon Khan, and Shahzeb Khan, who have credited their coaches and the federation for supporting them.

President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Col. (R) Waseem Janjua announced Rs50,000 cash for every medal winner.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has congratulated the team over their victory in the international event.

“Delighted to see team Pakistan win silver medal in the team Poomsae event at the Asian Taekwondo Championship in #Beirut. Congratulations, and thank you for making us proud!#PakistanZindabad,”  he wrote on Twitter.

SBP appoints Pakistan’s youngest Everest ... 11:48 PM | 7 Jun, 2021

Sports Board Punjab on Monday appointed Shehroze Kashif, the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to climb world’s ...

More From This Category
PSL 2021 – Lahore Qalandars win toss and elect ...
06:05 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
Coaching camp conducted at Royal Palm Golf Club
03:42 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings to face Peshawar Zalmi ...
01:01 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
PSL 2021 – Colin, Iftikhar power Islamabad ...
11:59 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
Islamabad United's Hassan Ali opts to stay for ...
01:45 PM | 14 Jun, 2021
PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi ...
06:38 PM | 13 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM Imran shares a throwback childhood photo with family
05:30 PM | 15 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr