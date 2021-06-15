Pakistan win silver at Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship
BEIRUT – Pakistan taekwondo team claimed a silver medal at the 6th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship.
The team members include Ayesha Noor, Najia Rasool, Hamza Saeed, Haroon Khan, and Shahzeb Khan, who have credited their coaches and the federation for supporting them.
President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Col. (R) Waseem Janjua announced Rs50,000 cash for every medal winner.
Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has congratulated the team over their victory in the international event.
Delighted to see team Pakistan win silver medal in the team Poomsae event at the Asian Taekwondo Championship in #Beirut. Congratulations, and thank you for making us proud!#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/Ee8Q8yBtUS— Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri (@Zhchaudhri) June 15, 2021
“Delighted to see team Pakistan win silver medal in the team Poomsae event at the Asian Taekwondo Championship in #Beirut. Congratulations, and thank you for making us proud!#PakistanZindabad,” he wrote on Twitter.
