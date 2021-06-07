SBP appoints Pakistan’s youngest Everest climber Shehroze Kashif as youth ambassador

Sports Board Punjab on Monday appointed Shehroze Kashif, the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to climb world’s highest peak Mount Everest, as Youth Ambassador.

The board in a tweet said, “Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti awarded a cheque of Rs one lakh, a Youth Ambassador letter, and a shield to Shehroze”.

The young mountaineer, 19, also shared the news on social media, stating, “Alhamdulilah! I have been appointed Youth Ambassador by Sports Board Punjab”.

Alhamdulilah! I have been appointed Youth Ambassador by Sports Board Punjab. Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports @RaiTaimoorPTI organised a ceremony to acknowledge my achievements and also awarded a cash prize of Rs. 100,000. #PakistanOnEverest2021 pic.twitter.com/IxSp3R0v0A — Shehroze Kashif (@ShehrozeKashif3) June 7, 2021

The minister had earlier said that the whole nation is proud of talented youth like Shehroze and SBP will continue to encourage promising youngsters and sportsmen.

Last month, Shehroze Kashif, who hails from northern areas, had become the youngest Pakistani to conquer Mount Everest – the highest mountain in the world.