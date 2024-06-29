Karachi receives rain as Met Office warns of thunderstorms later today

KARACHI - Pakistan's largest city Karachi saw sweltering weather but rain brought sigh of relief for people in the metrpolis.
In its latest forecast, PMD shared forecast of rain with thunderstorm in the provincial capital on Saturday.
Before noon, showers were reported from Saddar, Keamari, Clifton, Shara-e-Faisal, Neelum Colony, Sea View and other coastal areas.
The weather in city continues to be intensely hot, over the weekend but the rain will bring some relief.
On Saturday, the temperature is 32 degrees Celsius, but it feels like 40 degrees Celsius due to over 70pc humidity.
Met Office also reported recent rainfall amounts across various Karachi areas, with Surjani Town receiving the highest at 22 millimeters, followed by North Karachi at 14 mm, Gulshan Hadid at 10 mm, Malir Halt at 4.4 mm, Korangi at 2.5 mm, Nazimabad at 1.4 mm, and the Airport at 0.3 mm.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 29, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
