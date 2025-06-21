CDWP approves Rs9,519 million for construction of new Balochistan Assembly

ISLAMABAD – The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved a project of Physical Planning & Housing sector presented namely “Construction of New Balochistan Assembly at Quetta” worth Rs9519 million in-principal and recommended to ECNEC for further considerations.

CDWP in a meeting chaired by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Ahsan Iqbal, approved 5 different development projects.

Out of these, two projects with substituted cost of Rs7.725 billion were approved at the CDWP level. And three projects, amounting to Rs47.439 billion, were recommended to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.

The main objective of the construction a new Assembly Building being planned in Quetta is to replace the existing structure, which can no longer accommodate the full strength of assembly members.

The proposed facility, spanning a covered area of 250,000 square feet across a double basement, ground, first, and second floors, will feature a modern Main Assembly Hall with increased seating capacity, dedicated chambers for the Chief Minister, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker, ministerial offices, administrative areas with a conference hall, and comprehensive parking and allied infrastructure.

This project will be designed and executed under the supervision of the PP&H department to ensure evolving needs of Balochistan’s legislative operations. While reviewing the project, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission (DCPC) Ahsan Iqbal also constituted a committee to rationalize its cost scope before submission to the ECNEC for final approval and directed that top quality consulting firms should be engaged for designing and supervision work.

New Balochistan Assembly building will be a gift of the federal government for the people of Balichistan. PM Shahbaz Sharif gave approval for the funding the project.