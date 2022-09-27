Maulana Tariq Jameel visits Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel recently visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur. A delegation of religious scholars also accompanied Maulana Tariq Jameel during his visit.

They were received by the head granthi of Gurdwara Sahib, Sardar Gobind Singh, Punjab Assembly Member Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora and others.

Maulana Tariq Jameel was also given a briefing regarding Kartarpur. He was told that Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion had spent the last 18 years of his life and that he taught monotheism instead of idolatry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

During his visit, the religious scholar also met and interacted with the Sikh pilgrims, who had come to their holy site.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Tariq Jameel said that Islam teaches respect for the rights of minorities. “Kartarpur is the corridor of peace,” he said. “Minorities in Pakistan enjoy full religious freedom.”