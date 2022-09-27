FBR team raids Outfitters head office in Lahore

LAHORE – The Federal Board of Revenue teams raided the head office of a leading fashion brand in the Punjab capital, it emerged on Tuesday.

The reason behind the authority’s raid is unknown as of now; however, the apex tax collection agency conducted such raids over tax evasion.

Reports claimed that the clothing brand head office located on Defence Road in Lahore was targeted and all records along with laptops and other stuff were taken into custody by the team of the directorate.

FBR officials have not announced any recovery or detection of sales tax evasion and no official or personnel of the fashion brand commented on the matter till the filing of this story.

More to follow...