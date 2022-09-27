Sajal Aly supports Yasir Hussain as he slams trolls for criticism
03:00 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
Sajal Aly supports Yasir Hussain as he slams trolls for criticism
Pakistani stars have been severely criticised for attending Hum Awards in Toronto amidst flood crises in the country. 

Yasir Hussain has finally responded back to haters scrutinising him for attending the awards show. The social media user slammed Yasir for being in Canada while the country is battling the flood issue. Calling him a hypocrite, here is what the fiasco is all about,

The Badshah Begum actor stated, “I am here for work, like you must be going to your work place. Similarly how cricketers are playing cricket. Like cinema people are selling tickets.”

Fellow actress Sajal Aly lent her support to Yasir and posted an Instagram story. The Alif star said, “Bilkul sahi (Totally right).”

On the work front, Sajal Aly has been making buzz on the internet for her upcoming international movie What's Love Got To Do With It? which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend.

Merub Ali leaves fans amused with latest video
04:25 PM | 27 Sep, 2022

