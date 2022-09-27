Sajal Aly supports Yasir Hussain as he slams trolls for criticism
Share
Pakistani stars have been severely criticised for attending Hum Awards in Toronto amidst flood crises in the country.
Yasir Hussain has finally responded back to haters scrutinising him for attending the awards show. The social media user slammed Yasir for being in Canada while the country is battling the flood issue. Calling him a hypocrite, here is what the fiasco is all about,
The Badshah Begum actor stated, “I am here for work, like you must be going to your work place. Similarly how cricketers are playing cricket. Like cinema people are selling tickets.”
Fellow actress Sajal Aly lent her support to Yasir and posted an Instagram story. The Alif star said, “Bilkul sahi (Totally right).”
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Sajal Aly has been making buzz on the internet for her upcoming international movie What's Love Got To Do With It? which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend.
Here’s the complete list of HUM Award winners 07:10 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
The 8th HUM Awards has been the talk of the town lately and needless to say, the sneak peeks from the dazzling ...
-
-
- More ‘audio leaks’ of PM Shehbaz, others will surface online on ...03:31 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
-
- Atomcamp holds art therapy workshops at National Skills University02:50 PM | 27 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022