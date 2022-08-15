TikToker Zehra Baloch drops new video on Instagram
05:00 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Pakistan's social media sensation and Instagram influencer Zehra Baloch has stormed the internet with her new video.
This time around, the rising star has left her fans stunned with a new video she posted on her Instagram account. The aforementioned video shows the TikTok star lip-syncing to a famous song.
Looking super pretty, Zehra's latest social media update has been liked by her followers. Recently, Zehra took part in a game show which was aired on a private TV channel.
