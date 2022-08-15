TikToker Zehra Baloch drops new video on Instagram
05:00 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
TikToker Zehra Baloch drops new video on Instagram
Pakistan's social media sensation and Instagram influencer Zehra Baloch has stormed the internet with her new video.

This time around, the rising star has left her fans stunned with a new video she posted on her Instagram account. The aforementioned video shows the TikTok star lip-syncing to a famous song.

Looking super pretty, Zehra's latest social media update has been liked by her followers. Recently, Zehra took part in a game show which was aired on a private TV channel.

