Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in September, claims Javed Latif
Web Desk
05:28 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in September, claims Javed Latif
Source: Mian Javed Latif (Facebook)/File Photo
Share

LAHORE – Federal minister and senior PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif claimed that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif is expected to head back to the country in September this year.

Addressing a presser along with Azma Bukhari, Javed Latif said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would return to his homeland to ‘represent the people’.

The PML-N leader termed the masses as the ‘doctors’ who according to him announced their decision and Nawaz will come back in line with their call.

He mentioned that without Nawaz Sharif, you cannot say level playing field for the party, while he also questioned the ‘authenticity’ of court verdicts.

Regarding the myriad of problems facing the country, Latif said PML-N was ready to confront any challenge. “We had faced this earlier and we will do this time also,” he added.

He added that all institutions and political parties should work as per the law and Constitution and apparently refrain from approaching bodies for extension in power.

The senior PML-N leaders held the presser, a day after former PM Imran Khan, during his address in Lahore, reiterated that a conspiracy was being hatched to disqualify him in the Toshakhana and prohibited funding cases to pave the way for Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif urges government to facilitate ... 11:06 AM | 15 Jun, 2022

LONDON – Former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was ousted in 1999 military coup by then Chief of ...

Earlier this year, the Pakistani Embassy in London issued a new passport to deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif who traveled to London for medical treatment in 2019.

Sharif, 72, left his homeland to receive medical treatment in London while serving a seven years jail sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference and a total of 11 years in prison with an £8 million fine in the Avenfield properties reference.

The seasoned politician never came back after he left on 8-week bail on medical grounds in October 2019.

Govt mulls suspension of former PM Nawaz ... 08:53 PM | 2 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The newly installed federal government is considering suspending the sentence of deposed Pakistani ...

More From This Category
Nation celebrates 75th Independence Day with ...
05:04 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Pakistani forces kill one terrorist in North ...
04:28 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Pakistan PM, Saudi crown prince vow to further ...
01:38 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
British Council partners with Koel Gallery on Art ...
01:07 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Amazon suspends thousands of Pakistani sellers’ ...
12:47 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Mufti Taqi Usmani slams dancing performance at ...
12:28 PM | 15 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saba Qamar is a gym queen in her latest viral video
05:45 PM | 15 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr