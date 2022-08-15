Abdul Latif Sheikh becomes first Pakistani doctor to win prestigious pharmacy award
Share
Pakistani pharmacist Dr Abdul Latif Sheikh received the prestigious “Donald Frankie Medal Award” from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
Dr Abdul Latif, who is the Founder and President of the Pakistan Society of Health-System Pharmacists, is the first Pakistani and Asian pharmacist to be honoured with this award.
Donald Frankie Medal Award was first introduced in 1971 in recognition of the services of renowned American pharmacist Donald E. Frankie and only a few pharmacists were honored for significant work in the field of pharmacy.
The prestigious award has only been given to 22 pharmacists so far, most of the awards were taken by European and American pharmacists.
Dr Abdul Latif Shaikh, who has also been a consultant to the Department of Pharmacy at the World Health Organization, dedicated his award to Pakistan.
Revealing the deaths and other complications from medication errors, he said nearly 250,000 deaths were reported due to medication errors in the US every year.
Solar cell invented by Pakistani scientist sets ... 03:11 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – Yuseong-gu based Pakistani scientist has designed a solar cell that sets two new records and will help ...
The humble scholar said he will consider himself the right person for the award only when medical facilities in Pakistan will provide pharmacy facilities like the developed countries.
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Daughters share nightmare how Sophia Mirza tried to get them arrested ...07:44 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
- PTI’s Shahbaz Gill moves court against sedition case07:15 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
-
- Abdul Latif Sheikh becomes first Pakistani doctor to win prestigious ...06:18 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
-
-
- TikToker Zehra Baloch drops new video on Instagram05:00 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video on Independence Day goes viral03:20 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022