PTI’s Shahbaz Gill moves court against sedition case
says 'malicious case’ filed by federal cops to show 'loyalty to incumbent govt’
Share
ISLAMABAD – Senior PTI leader and close aide of Imran Khan Shahbaz Gill has challenged the sedition case as he was accused of 'provocation against institutions'.
The outspoken politician, who is in Islamabad’s police custody, accused the federal law enforcers of booking him at the behest of the incumbent government.
Gill claimed that the sedition case against him is based on ‘malice’, alleging Islamabad Police for showing its loyalty to the coalition government. He maintained that the case was filed just to satisfy the political agenda of the PML-N government.
Gill’s petition further maintained that there is no option but to seek refuge from oppression, it also urged the court to accept the petition for dismissing the case and declare the first information report (FIR) as null and void.
Soon after the petition was filed, Islamabad High Court scheduled the case for a hearing tomorrow.
PTI leader was detained last Tuesday in the capital a day after making controversial remarks on a private news channel.
PTI’s Shahbaz Gill arrested for alleged sedition 04:30 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shehbaz Gill has ...
A treason case was registered against him under several sections relation sedition, abetting mutiny, wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity between different groups, statements conducing to public mischief), and criminal intimidation.
Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill on judicial ... 10:54 AM | 12 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – A court in the federal capital on Friday sent PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on judicial remand to Adiala ...
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Daughters share nightmare how Sophia Mirza tried to get them arrested ...07:44 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
- PTI’s Shahbaz Gill moves court against sedition case07:15 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
-
- Abdul Latif Sheikh becomes first Pakistani doctor to win prestigious ...06:18 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
-
-
- TikToker Zehra Baloch drops new video on Instagram05:00 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video on Independence Day goes viral03:20 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022