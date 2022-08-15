PTI’s Shahbaz Gill moves court against sedition case

ISLAMABAD – Senior PTI leader and close aide of Imran Khan Shahbaz Gill has challenged the sedition case as he was accused of 'provocation against institutions'.

The outspoken politician, who is in Islamabad’s police custody, accused the federal law enforcers of booking him at the behest of the incumbent government.

Gill claimed that the sedition case against him is based on ‘malice’, alleging Islamabad Police for showing its loyalty to the coalition government. He maintained that the case was filed just to satisfy the political agenda of the PML-N government.

Gill’s petition further maintained that there is no option but to seek refuge from oppression, it also urged the court to accept the petition for dismissing the case and declare the first information report (FIR) as null and void.

Soon after the petition was filed, Islamabad High Court scheduled the case for a hearing tomorrow.

PTI leader was detained last Tuesday in the capital a day after making controversial remarks on a private news channel.

A treason case was registered against him under several sections relation sedition, abetting mutiny, wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity between different groups, statements conducing to public mischief), and criminal intimidation.

