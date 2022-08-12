Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill on judicial remand in sedition case

ISLAMABAD – A court in the federal capital on Friday sent PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on judicial remand to Adiala Jail as a police request for extension in physical remand was rejected in sedition case.

The court announced the verdict, which was reserved earlier today, after hearing arguments from both sides.

Gill was produced before the court after completion of his two-day physical remand.

During the hearing, the investigation officer told the court that the record of private TV channel's programme in which Gill had made anti-army remarks has been acquired and the audio evidence matched.

In his statement, the PTI leader told the court that he could not even imaging of making such comments about the Pakistan Army.

Gill also contradicted to a medical report, stating that he was tortured during the custody. He also pulled up his shirt to show torture marks to the magistrate.

He also rejected reports of giving any confession statement in the case.

On August 9, Shehbaz Gill was arrested in the country’s federal capital on sedition charges.

The Imran Khan’s chief of staff was taken into custody in connection with an FIR registered against him after a troll campaign against institutions. He was detained near the residence of PTI chief Imran Khan.

Reports in local media said Gill was booked under various sections including 505, 120, 120-B, 153, 153-A, 124-A, and 131 of the Pakistan Penal Code.